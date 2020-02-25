Niamatullah Khan – a voice for Karachi and its people

Former Karachi mayor Niamatullah Khan Advocate died in Karachi on Tuesday at the age of 90 after a prolonged illness.

Niamatullah is survived by his wife, seven sons and two daughters.

His children are not in Pakistan and the family is waiting for them to come back for their father’s funeral, said the Jamaat-e-Islami in a statement.

Niamatullah was born in Rajasthan’s Ajmer on October 1, 1930. His father, Abdul Shakoor Khan, used to work for the railways department while his mother, Bismillah Begum, was a housewife.

Niamatullah belonged to a middle class family. His father died in India before partition when Niamatullah was 10 years old. The family later migrated from Shahjahan Pur in India to Pakistan in 1947 when Niamatullah was 17 years old.

After moving to Pakistan, the former mayor went on to complete his LLB and then did his Masters in Persian literature and a diploma in journalism from the University of Karachi.

Niamatullah worked as a national guard for the Muslim League in ‘Tehreek-e-Pakistan’, which was a movement led by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

From 1958-1991, he worked as an income tax lawyer in Karachi and established himself as an adviser on income tax problems.

He also served as a member of the provincial assembly in Sindh from 1985 to 1988.

In August 2001, he became the third Nazim of Karachi. His tenure ended in June 2005 after which Abdul Sattar Afghani of the JI and Dr Farooq Sattar of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement became the subsequent mayors of the city.

He even served as a stenographer for Jamshed Nusserwanjee Mehta, the first elected Karachi mayor.

Niamatullah joined the Jamaat-e-Islami in 1974.

During his time as the mayor, the city’s development budget was raised from Rs6billion to Rs43billion.

The KIII water project supplying 100 million gallons of water daily was started during Niamatullah’s tenure. Apart from this, 18 flyovers, six underpasses, two signal free corridors, 30 parks, CNG buses and a heart disease hospital, the Karachi Institute of Heart Disease, were all established while he was the mayor.

The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplant was allotted land in Niamatullah’s tenure to expand and renovate around 2,500 schools.

After his tenure came to an end, the former mayor remained active as a social worker and raised his voice over the issues of Karachi.

He established a think tank under the name of ‘Fikr-e-Milli Trust’ and contested the case of Karachi at different legal forums.

A writ petition was filed by him to retrieve the land of Faran Club from land grabbers.

A vocal Karachiite, he filed several more writ petitions in the Supreme Court and Sindh High Court against the land mafia in Karachi’s parks and the existence of political party offices on amenity lands.

He also filed a writ petition in the SC against the implementation of Municipal Utility Charges and Taxes, imposed by his successor Mustafa Kamal when Kamal was the city nazim from 2005-2009.

The leaders of different political parties expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the former mayor.

Incumbent Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar announced a suspension of all official activities of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on Tuesday. Akhtar offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

A JI Karachi leader said, “Khan sahab suffered several ailments. He was a diabetic and blood pressure patient. He was taking bed rest for the last six months or so.”

The doctors had advised Niamatullah to avoid dust and pollution as he was also suffering from sinus, the JI leader said.

Funeral prayers for the former mayor will be offered tomorrow (Wednesday) at Idara-e-Noor Haq on New MA Jinnah Road after Zuhr prayers.

JI chief Senator Sirajul Haq will lead the funeral prayers.