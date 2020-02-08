New bench to hear Maryam’s plea for removal from ECL

The Lahore High Court constituted on Saturday a new two-member bench to hear PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’s petition seeking her removal from the Exit Control List and the return of her passport.

The new bench has fixed a hearing for February 18.

It will be headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi. Justice Tariq Saleem Shaikh will be the other member of the bench.

Earlier, a two-member bench headed by Justice Tariq Abbasi had been hearing the petition.

On December 21, 2019, Maryam had filed a petition in the LHC in a bid to have her name removed from the no-fly list.

On December 24, the federal cabinet had decided not to allow Maryam to travel abroad.