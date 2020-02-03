Neighbours saw two men attacking Dr Imran Farooq: widow

Shumaila Imran, the widow of slain Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Dr Imran Farooq, told a court in Pakistan that she didn’t saw anyone killing her husband in London but the neigbours told her that two guys attacked him with a knife and brick.

She was recording her statement to an Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad via video link Monday. She said that the neigbhours told her that the two men attacked her husband on the stairs just outside their London residence.

Dr Farooq, one of the founding members of the Altaf Hussain-led MQM, was murdered in London on September 16, 2010.

Shumaila said her husband loved Pakistan and she wanted justice for him.

Dr Julian Thompson, who had conducted autopsy of Dr Farooq, told the court that he found torture marks on the neck, stomach and face of the MQM leader.

The Federal Investigation Agency had charged Mohsin Ali Syed and Kashif Khan Kamran, members of the MQM student wing, with Dr Farooq’s murder in 2016.

In their earlier statements, the two accused had confessed to killing the MQM leader, saying that Dr Farooq was a “potent threat to the leadership of the MQM.”

They, however, backtracked from their statement in April 2019, claiming that they had confessed under duress.