Friday, February 14, 2020
Samaa TV
Naya Nazimabad management denies allegations relating to its land acquisition

Posted: Feb 15, 2020
Photo: Facebook/Naya Nazimabad

The management of Naya Nazimabad housing project denied on Friday all allegations relating to its acquisition of land.

The Karachi West deputy commissioner, in a letter written to provincial authorities, had stated that the Arif Habib Group was provided 128 acres of land for the housing project despite restrictions. It had urged the Sindh Land Utilisation Department secretary to get the Naya Nazimabad lease order and fee challan verified.

The Arif Habib Group violated rules in order to launch the mega housing project, according to the letter. It got the lease restored in 2016 through a fake restoration order. The deputy commissioner had also urged for freezing of five bank accounts of the housing project.

Responding to the allegations, the Naya Nazimabad management said the ownership title of Naya Nazimabad land is “absolute, lawful, clean and clear” as concluded in investigations conducted by courts and several government agencies including the Sindh Board of Revenue, NAB and FIA.

The land presently owned by the Javedan Corporation Limited has been in its possession since its nationalization through Economic Reforms Order of 1972, it said in a statement. 

“All activities undertaken by Javedan Corporation Limited including hill-cutting, land-levelling, infrastructure development, construction, sale and transfer bear perfect requisite approvals by the Board of Revenue, Lyari Development Authority and the Sindh Building Control Authority,” the statement read.

It said the Gath/Wadh (survey) form 35, which merely states land measurement and has no bearing on title, was created through proper procedure.

“Its (Gath/Wadh form 35) cancellation was illegal and hence it was subsequently restored,” the statement said further. “Its genuineness is evident from several reports and documents of BOR.”

It said the Karachi West DC, despite having access to all records and information, had chosen to misrepresent facts and commit contempt against clear instructions as per the restraining orders of the Sindh High Court dated February 11, 2020.

Karachi Naya Nazimabad
 
