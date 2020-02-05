Wednesday, February 5, 2020  | 10 Jamadilakhir, 1441
‘Nawaz’s treatment delayed twice because daughter not allowed to visit’

Posted: Feb 5, 2020
Photo: Samaa Digital

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif says the health condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is worrisome and unstable.

He says the former prime minister’s daughter, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz should be allowed to visit her father on humanitarian grounds.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Shehbaz said the doctors are saying Nawaz’s health is in a delicate position.

He said Nawaz’s treatment was rescheduled twice because Maryam could not be with him. “The margin for medical action is reducing as more time passes,” Shehbaz said.

Shehbaz is currently in London for the treatment of his elder brother Nawaz. Maryam had sought permission to go abroad to be with her father, but the federal cabinet in December last year had approved placement of her name of the Exit Control List.

She is being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

