Sunday, February 16, 2020  | 21 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
Nawaz Sharif’s mother arrives in London ahead of his surgery

Posted: Feb 16, 2020
Posted: Feb 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
The procedure is scheduled for Feb 24

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s mother has arrived in London to meet her son.

Nawaz is

currently on bail and in London to receive medical treatment.

His mother, 90-year-old Begum Shamim Akhtar, was received at Heathrow Airport by members of the Sharif family’s staff and PML-N workers. Her daughter and son-in-law traveled with her and grandson Hussain Nawaz picked her up from the airport.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb posted on Twitter that she was travelling despite being advised not to.

Nawaz is

scheduled to undergo a heart procedure on February 24. His mother is in London

for his procedure and will also undergo medical treatment herself.

PML-N

President Shehbaz Sharif had said earlier in the month that Nawaz’s treatment

was rescheduled twice because Nawaz’s daughter Maryam could not be with him. “The

margin for medical action is reducing as more time passes,” he had said.

Maryam is

on bail in Pakistan but has not been allowed to leave the country. Her name is currently

on the Exit Control List and a court is hearing her petition to have it

removed.

Nawaz Sharif
 
