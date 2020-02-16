Nawaz Sharif’s mother arrives in London ahead of his surgery

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s mother has arrived in London to meet her son.
Nawaz iscurrently on bail and in London to receive medical treatment.
His mother, 90-year-old Begum Shamim Akhtar, was received at Heathrow Airport by members of the Sharif family’s staff and PML-N workers. Her daughter and son-in-law traveled with her and grandson Hussain Nawaz picked her up from the airport.
PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb posted on Twitter that she was travelling despite being advised not to.
Nawaz isscheduled to undergo a heart procedure on February 24. His mother is in Londonfor his procedure and will also undergo medical treatment herself.
PML-NPresident Shehbaz Sharif had said earlier in the month that Nawaz’s treatmentwas rescheduled twice because Nawaz’s daughter Maryam could not be with him. “Themargin for medical action is reducing as more time passes,” he had said.
Maryam ison bail in Pakistan but has not been allowed to leave the country. Her name is currentlyon the Exit Control List and a court is hearing her petition to have itremoved.