Nawaz Sharif exempted from appearing in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif won’t have to appear in court for the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. A Lahore accountability court approved on Friday his petition to be exempted from appearing.

During the hearing, Nawaz’s lawyer presented fresh medical reports in the court. Nawaz is currently on bail in London, where he is receiving medical treatment.

The lawyer, Amjad Pervez, informed the court that Nawaz’s health still isn’t back to normal and he is still undergoing treatment. He will return to Pakistan to face the cases against him the second he is healthy again, said the lawyer.

The court approved the exemption petition and adjourned the hearing till February 28. It also extended the judicial remand of Nawaz’s nephew Yousaf Abbas.

