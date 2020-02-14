Friday, February 14, 2020  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif exempted from appearing in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif exempted from appearing in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

Photo: AFP

PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif won’t have to appear in court for the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. A Lahore accountability court approved on Friday his petition to be exempted from appearing.

During the hearing, Nawaz’s lawyer presented fresh medical reports in the court. Nawaz is currently on bail in London, where he is receiving medical treatment.

The lawyer, Amjad Pervez, informed the court that Nawaz’s health still isn’t back to normal and he is still undergoing treatment. He will return to Pakistan to face the cases against him the second he is healthy again, said the lawyer.

The court approved the exemption petition and adjourned the hearing till February 28. It also extended the judicial remand of Nawaz’s nephew Yousaf Abbas.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Nawaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Aziz Fatima, the 'baby in Gandhi's lap', is no more
Aziz Fatima, the ‘baby in Gandhi’s lap’, is no more
'Cough syrups shouldn’t be given to children below six years'
‘Cough syrups shouldn’t be given to children below six years’
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.