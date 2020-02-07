National Assembly approves resolution on death penalty for child rapists

The National Assembly approved a resolution seeking the death penalty for child rapists.

Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan moved the resolution in the assembly on Friday. He told fellow MNAs that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted the death penalty for people convicted of raping children.

He said when the Zainab Alert Bill was presented in the assembly’s Standing Committee on Human Rights some people opposed the death penalty for child rapists. However, the government still wants a law imposing the death penalty on child rapists, he said.

Khan asked the opposition whether they were ready to support this bill. He said NGOs generally oppose the bill.

The PPP has opposed the bill. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said Pakistan is a signatory to the UN Charter and the world will not accept this.

IT Minister Fawad Chaudhry is among the opponents of the resolution. He wrote on Twitter that such punishments are common in tribal societies where there is little difference between animals and humans.

Religion tells us to stop the crime before it is committed, he said, adding that societies grow insensitive because of public hangings.

PTI MNA Maleeka Bokhari also posted on Twitter condemning the resolution. “Public hangings are religiously and morally the most barbaric and perverse form of punishments that have no place in any democratic society. Will oppose such a move at all levels,” she wrote.