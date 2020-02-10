NAB yet to submit reply on PML-N leaders’ bail petition

The Islamabad High Court has given NAB till February 13 to submit its reply on the bail petition of PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal.

The bureau asked for more time to submit its reply.

“This is your last chance,” said Chief Justice Athar Minallah while hearing the case.

Has there been some sort of catastrophe that NAB can’t submit its reply, asked Iqbal’s lawyer.

Abbasi was arrested on July 18 last year over his involvement in the LNG terminal case, while Iqbal was arrested on December 23 in the Narowal Sports City case.