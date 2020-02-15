NAB raids Sharif family offices in Lahore: Marriyum Aurangzeb

NAB raided the offices of the Sharif family in Lahore on Saturday afternoon, said PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The raids were conducted at the 55-K and 91-F Model Town offices, she said.

They reportedly asked people there about the family’s assets and properties. They also seized some documents.

NAB said that the raid was conducted as part of an investigation into Shehbaz Sharif in the TT case. It said it seized a computer and records relating to the case during the raid.

Aurangzeb told SAMAA TV that for the last 18 months these kind of raids had been going on. Jahangir Khan Tareen and Khusro Bakhtiar’s mills haven’t been raided, she said, accusing them of stealing the country’s money. She called the Imran Khan-led government incompetent and corrupt.

She said the government didn’t follow any legal procedure and didn’t inform them before the raid. They don’t tell us what they take, she said, no matter if they find anything or not.

This was a drama, Aurangzeb. Pakistan’s people will not be fooled by these raids anymore, she said.

Two officers came in six cars, she said.