NAB officials robbed Sharif family offices like professionals: party leaders

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders accused on Saturday National Accountability Bureau officials of “robbing” the Sharif family offices in Lahore like professionals. They alleged that the officials took truckloads of stuff with them.

NAB officials raided Sharif family’s 55-K and 91-F offices in Lahore’s Model Town Saturday afternoon. They reportedly asked people there about the family’s assets and properties, and seized some documents.

The anti-graft body later said the raid was conducted as part of an investigation into Shehbaz Sharif in the telegraphic transfers case. It said its officials seized a computer and records relating to the case during the raid.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, PML-N’s Atta Tarar and Azma Bukhari said the government was harassing its political opponents through the anti-graft body.

They alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Shehzad Akbar had a nexus with NAB.

The PML-N leaders said they were silent due to Nawaz Sharif’s unstable health condition. However, they promised to approach courts against the NAB action.

Bukhari said the record of PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar should also be brought before the people.

She also demanded the prime minister explain who spent Rs80-100 million on his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.