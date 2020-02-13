NAB challenges Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s bail plea in LNG case

The National Accountability Bureau has challenged the bail petition filed by PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the LNG case.

NAB submitted is written reply in the Islamabad High Court on Thursday.

It argued that a reference has already been filed against the PML-N leader, adding that he cannot file for bail in the case.

Abbasi hid the truth and lied to the federal cabinet, NAB added.

Abbasi filed the bail petition on January 31. He asked the court to grant him bail till a verdict is announced in the case.

He was arrested on July 18, 2019 after he missed a NAB appearance. He was accused of not cooperating with the investigation