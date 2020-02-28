Friday, February 28, 2020  | 3 Rajab, 1441
Muzaffargarh man accused of killing daughter, grandson for ‘honour’

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his daughter and 40-day-old grandson in the name of honour in Muzaffargarh’s Kot Addu, according to the police.

The woman had married a man of her choice a year back. “On February 9, her mother-in-law had filed a missing persons complaint for the woman and her grandson after which we took the woman’s father and brother into custody,” a police officer said.

The suspects admitted to their crime in police custody. “During interrogation they told us that they had hidden the bodies in the neighbouring fields,” the officer added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations. The police are still investigating the case.

