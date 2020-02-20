Murder case lodged in KTN reporter’s death

A murder case has been registered in the death of KTN reporter Aziz Memon.

His brother has filed a murder case at the Mehrabpur police station in Naushero Feroz.

The brother has named a cameraman and four others in the case. Memon was last seen with them. His family says they were being threatened constantly but weren’t given any police security.

The FIR has been registered under sections 107 (abetment), 302 (murder) and 364 (kidnapping) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Memon’s brother said he left with the cameraman and four others on February 16 and three hours later his body was found.

According to officials, people saw Memon’s body in a canal in Mehrabpur and informed the police. They said that a wire was wrapped around his neck.

The doctor who conducted his autopsy said he couldn’t confirm if Memon was strangled to death or died a natural death.