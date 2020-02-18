Multan woman set on fire by in-laws, claims family

A woman was allegedly burned alive by her in-laws on Monday in Multan, according to her family.

Her husband and his family used to have a lot of arguments and fights with her every other day, one of her family members said.

The 25-year-old woman has been shifted to the Nishtar Hospital where she is in critical condition. According to the doctors, the woman has burns on 50% of her body.

The Saddar police station has yet to registered a case.

“We will register a case after an investigation has been conducted,” a police officer said.