Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Multan woman set on fire by in-laws, claims family

Posted: Feb 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Multan woman set on fire by in-laws, claims family

File Photo

A woman was allegedly burned alive by her in-laws on Monday in Multan, according to her family.

Her husband and his family used to have a lot of arguments and fights with her every other day, one of her family members said.

The 25-year-old woman has been shifted to the Nishtar Hospital where she is in critical condition. According to the doctors, the woman has burns on 50% of her body.

The Saddar police station has yet to registered a case.

“We will register a case after an investigation has been conducted,” a police officer said.

Multan
 
