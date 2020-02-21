Motorcycles, cellphones, watches: Sialkot’s expensive wedding

Bride was given ducks, buffaloes, goats as dowry

The brothers of a man getting married distributed cellphones and watches to the guests at the wedding in Sialkot’s Sambrial.

The groom’s friends and family, from Punjab’s Daska, were given a grand welcome by the relatives of the bride.

Clothes, prayer rugs and copies of the Quran were also distributed among the friends and family members of the groom by the bride’s family.

The bride was given two camels, two buffaloes, two chickens, two ducks and rabbits as dowry.

The groom was given Rs700,000 as salami, while his uncle and four brothers were given motorbikes. His parents were given the tickets from Umrah.