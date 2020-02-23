Sunday, February 23, 2020  | 28 Jamadilakhir, 1441
More than 50 drug users arrested during crackdown in Larkana

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA TV

More than 50 drug users were arrested across Larkana after a video of people openly buying and selling drugs in the district went viral on social media.

The video showed the open sale and purchase of drugs outside the Ali Goharabad police station after which the police launched a crackdown against narcotics across Larkana.

According to the police, the users will be treated by doctors and sent to rehabilitation centres. The families of these people were satisfied with the arrests as they said this will help their loved ones get rid of their addiction.

“If the police help them get proper medical treatment, it will bring them out of the addiction,” a relative of one of the people arrested said. The police, however, are still on the lookout for drug dealers and are conducting raids to arrest them.

