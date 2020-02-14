Friday, February 14, 2020  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1441
More donkeys than officials at Kamber-Shahdadkot office

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Feb 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
People are fed up

There are more donkeys than government officers at the assistant commissioner's officer in Kamber-Shahdadkot's Naseerabad tehsil.

The building is also deteriorating and one portion of it has been taken over by stray dogs.

People have complained that the officers who can't solve their own problems can't be expected to resolve the issues of the people.

The authorities declined to comment when asked about the condition of the office.

Many people don't come here with their problems just because the building is in such a bad shape, a person told SAMAA TV.

Residents of the area have asked higher authorities to take notice.

