Missing man reunites with family after 16 years

A man missing since 2004 was reunited with his family on Monday after 16 years, according to the Missing Persons Commission.

Muhammad Amir was sent back home with his family after his case was solved by the commission in Islamabad.

Amir’s father had filed a missing complaint in 2017 after which the commission had started investigations to find him. His parents thanked Missing Persons Commission Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal and lauded the commission’s efforts.

The commission has disposed of 4,365 out of 6,506 cases of missing persons registered by December 31, 2019. Multiple hearings of these cases were conducted in courts across Pakistan.