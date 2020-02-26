Wednesday, February 26, 2020  | 1 Rajab, 1441
Minister shares Angelina Jolie, Charsi Tikka stories with Karachi students

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Feb 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Says people promoting Charsi Tikka by taking selfies at restaurant

Federal Minister Shehryar Afridi, who is known for his fiery speeches in the parliament, told students in Karachi that people are promoting charas by making selfies and sharing their pictures from Charsi Tikka.

“We are making selfies and promoting it, saying I am at the Charsi Tikka or by sharing its location," Afridi, the federal minister for narcotics control, said in his speech at Karachi’s Iqra University on Wednesday.

Charsi Tikka is a famous restaurant in Peshawar.

“After Chai Khana, I heard there is another brand coming charsi chai."

The minister said that some people say a man can become a plane by consuming charas. “That plane then does a crash landing.”

Afridi told the students that some people got new clothes stitched when Hollywood star Angelina Jolie announced that she is coming to Pakistan for an event.

“Thank God she didn’t come,” the minister said.

When a reporter asked him a question about his famous line jaan Allah ko deni he (life will be given to Allah), the minister said the reporter’s face looked like he wasn’t given breakfast by his wife.

