A man has been arrested for beating his apprentice for drinking tea during work in Khanpur’s Satellite Town.

The suspect, a mechanic, had employed the boy a few days ago. One day, he came to work and found that he was having tea at a nearby stall while the shop was open. This angered him and he beat the boy with a belt.

A video of the beating went viral on social media after which the police swung into action.

A case has been registered against the mechanic.