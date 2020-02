A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly torturing and beating up a nine-year-old student at a madrassa in Mardan, according to the police.

Saiful Rehman taught at the madrassa. He was arrested after a video of him beating the boy went viral on social media.

“The man kept beating and torturing the child till he fell unconscious,” a police officer said.

A FIR has been registered against Rehman, who is in police custody. The police are interrogating him and further investigations are under way.