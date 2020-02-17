Mandi Bahauddin man killed for ‘forcing minor neighbour to smoke’

A man was shot dead by his neighbours on Sunday for allegedly forcing their child to smoke in Mandi Bahauddin’s Kot Nawab Shah, according to the police.

The man, identified as Ghulam Murtaza, and his neighbours had also fought the day before.

“Murtaza was travelling in a rickshaw when the suspects opened fire at him,” a police officer said. He died on the spot.

The suspects, however, managed to escape.

The police have collected evidence from the crime scene and are investigating the case further. A FIR has also been registered.