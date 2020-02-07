Mandi Bahauddin man killed by neighbours for ‘sitting with enemies’

A 55-year-old man was allegedly killed by his neighbours on Thursday for sitting with their enemies in Mandi Bahauddin’s Khewa, according to the police.

“Rafaqat was sitting at a nearby shop with Qadir when he was shot dead by his neighbours,” the investigation officer said. “The people he used to sit with were old enemies of the suspects,” he added.

Rafaqat did not have any issues with anyone, according to his family. “There was no reason at all to kill him, all he did was sit at the shop,” his nephew said.

His body has been handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination. The police have registered an FIR against the suspects and are conducting raids to arrest them.