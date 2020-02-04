Man, woman found dead in a house in Rawalpindi

A 50-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were found dead in a house in Rawalpindi on Monday.

The deceased’s son has accused his father’s friend and their landlord of the murder and has registered an FIR against them at the Saddar police station.

“My father [Mehboob Mughal] had gone out but didn’t come back home till evening,” the complainant said. “I started searching for him and went to his friend Ameer Khan’s house.”

Khan didn’t let me enter first but after insisting I got in and found my father and a woman’s body in the house, he added.

According to the police, the woman was from Pakpattan. “Leftover food and two bottles of alcohol were found from the crime scene,” Rawalpindi CPO Ahsan Yunus said.

“We can tell what happened only after the post-mortem and chemical examination reports come out,” he added.

The police have arrested the suspects and has sent the bodies back to the heirs.