Sunday, February 16, 2020  | 21 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Man robs employer, sets house on fire in Islamabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Man robs employer, sets house on fire in Islamabad

File Photo

A man was arrested for robbing his employer’s house and then setting it on fire on Saturday in Islamabad’s Sector I-8, according to the police.

“Nayyar Iqbal set the house ablaze so that evidence of the robbery could be destroyed,” said Sector I-9 SHO Rana Akram.

Iqbal, who worked as a housekeeper, was suspected of the crime by his employer, who then called the police. Iqbal confessed to the crime in police custody.

“I thought that I will start the fire and erase the evidence,” Iqbal said. “I feel very regretful of what I did. I’m too ashamed to even face my family now,” he added.

SHO Akram has advised residents to be careful when employing house help. “Everyone keeping house help should make sure that they conduct proper verification and registration of their employees,” he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Islamabad robbery
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Islamabad, Sector I-8, police, custody, housekeeper, fire, evidence, SHO
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
'Cough syrups shouldn’t be given to children below six years'
‘Cough syrups shouldn’t be given to children below six years’
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
Islamabad High Court bans corporal punishment at schools
Islamabad High Court bans corporal punishment at schools
Mixed messages from Centre about hospitals' takeover: Sindh health minister
Mixed messages from Centre about hospitals’ takeover: Sindh health minister
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.