Man robs employer, sets house on fire in Islamabad

A man was arrested for robbing his employer’s house and then setting it on fire on Saturday in Islamabad’s Sector I-8, according to the police.

“Nayyar Iqbal set the house ablaze so that evidence of the robbery could be destroyed,” said Sector I-9 SHO Rana Akram.

Iqbal, who worked as a housekeeper, was suspected of the crime by his employer, who then called the police. Iqbal confessed to the crime in police custody.

“I thought that I will start the fire and erase the evidence,” Iqbal said. “I feel very regretful of what I did. I’m too ashamed to even face my family now,” he added.

SHO Akram has advised residents to be careful when employing house help. “Everyone keeping house help should make sure that they conduct proper verification and registration of their employees,” he added.