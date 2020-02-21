Friday, February 21, 2020  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Man posing as a wadera arrested for blackmailing Karachi woman

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Posted: Feb 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
He was chatting with her from a fake Facebook profile

The Federal Investigation Agency’s cybercrime wing has arrested a man for blackmailing a woman in Karachi.

According to the FIA officials, Liaquat came to Karachi from Nawabshah to find a job. He made a fake profile on Facebook and introduced himself as a wadera.

Liaquat told SAMAA TV that he and the woman had agreed to get married while chatting on Facebook.

“We told everyone that we will get married,” he said, adding that he had seen pictures of the woman, but she had not seen him.

Liaquat said that she declined to marry him after she saw him. According to the FIA, he started blackmailing her and she refused to marry him.
