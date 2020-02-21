Man posing as a wadera arrested for blackmailing Karachi woman

He was chatting with her from a fake Facebook profile

According to the FIA officials, Liaquat came to Karachi from Nawabshah to find a job. He made a fake profile on Facebook and introduced himself as a wadera.

Liaquat told SAMAA TV that he and the woman had agreed to get married while chatting on Facebook.

“We told everyone that we will get married,” he said, adding that he had seen pictures of the woman, but she had not seen him.

Liaquat said that she declined to marry him after she saw him. According to the FIA, he started blackmailing her and she refused to marry him.