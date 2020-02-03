Man moves court to remove conditions on second marriage

A man has filed a case in the Lahore High Court asking for the removal of the condition in which a man is required to get his first wife’s permission for a second marriage.

Dr Muhammad Mudassir, who was sentenced for marrying another woman without his wife’s (now ex-wife’s) permission, has named the Punjab law ministry and provincial law secretary as respondents.

He has claimed the Punjab government made amendments to the Muslim Family Laws Ordinance, 1961 without any power.

In other provinces, a man doesn’t need the permission of his first wife to get married again, the petitioner said, adding that such complaints could only be registered at union councils in Balochistan, Sindh, and KP.

He claimed that Punjab has a higher fine too.

On May 17, 2019 Dr Mudassir was sentenced to jail for one month and fined Rs500,000 for his second marriage by a special judicial magistrate in Sialkot.

He was found guilty of violating Section 6(5) of the Muslim Family Laws Ordinance, 1961. A man is required to submit written permission from his first wife if he wishes to marry another woman according to the law. If a man is found guilty of violating the law, then he may be imprisoned for a year

The petitioner has asked for more time to submit additional documents. The case has been adjourned till February 10.