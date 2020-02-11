Tuesday, February 11, 2020  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Man moves court against Saeed Ghani, Imtiaz Shaikh

Posted: Feb 11, 2020
A petition has been filed against Sindh ministers Saeed Ghani and Imtiaz Shaikh over their alleged involvement in illegal and criminal activities.

The Sindh High Court has issued notices to Ghani, the provincial education minister, and Shaikh, the energy minister along with Shikarpur SSP Dr Rizwan. They have been given till March 18 to submit their replies.

The petitioner has said that the two Sindh ministers should be deemed ineligible because of the involvement in criminal activities. A JIT should be formed to investigate them, he added.

Dr Rizwan should appear in court and provide clarifications on the intelligence reports, the court said.

