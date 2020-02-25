Tuesday, February 25, 2020  | 1 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Man kills stepmother, siblings for property in Jhelum: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Man kills stepmother, siblings for property in Jhelum: police

A man killed his stepmother and four step siblings in Jhelum’s Dina, police said Tuesday.

The man, identified as Nadir, opened fire on their vehicle when they were going back home from court.

The victims were identified as Farzana, 12-year-old Sana, 11-year-old Ibrahim, three-year-old Subhan and one-year-old Kashmola.

A senior police official has confirmed to SAMAA TV that the man killed his stepmother and siblings for property. He was arrested from Azad Kashmir four hours after the shooting incident.

Nadir’s father said that his son killed his stepmother and siblings for property with the help of accomplices.

“He is my son,” the father said. “He used to say that the wife (stepmother) and children will get the property,” he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Jhelum, Murders
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem 'hate'?
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem ‘hate’?
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari 'gas leak'
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari ‘gas leak’
Watch: Old Karachi gets new Victorian street lights
Watch: Old Karachi gets new Victorian street lights
‘80% people will experience severe back pain once in life’
‘80% people will experience severe back pain once in life’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.