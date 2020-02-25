Man kills stepmother, siblings for property in Jhelum: police

A man killed his stepmother and four step siblings in Jhelum’s Dina, police said Tuesday.

The man, identified as Nadir, opened fire on their vehicle when they were going back home from court.

The victims were identified as Farzana, 12-year-old Sana, 11-year-old Ibrahim, three-year-old Subhan and one-year-old Kashmola.

A senior police official has confirmed to SAMAA TV that the man killed his stepmother and siblings for property. He was arrested from Azad Kashmir four hours after the shooting incident.

Nadir’s father said that his son killed his stepmother and siblings for property with the help of accomplices.

“He is my son,” the father said. “He used to say that the wife (stepmother) and children will get the property,” he added.