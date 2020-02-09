Man kills sister for ‘honour’ in Shikarpur: police

A man shot his sister dead in Shikarpur’s Humayun Sharif in a suspected honour killing Saturday.

The attack occurred in the Mazari Chachar village.

The man shot his sister dead and fled. The police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Samina.

The body was sent to Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination after which it was handed over to the family.

The police registered a case on the State’s behalf against three people—the woman’s brother, paternal uncle and cousin. Raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects.