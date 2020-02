A man impersonating a police officer was arrested on Tuesday in Jhelum’s Sohawa. He had been smuggling drugs, according to the police.

“He called himself a police officer and then used the post to smuggle drugs,” a police officer said.

A fake police van has been impounded. “He was transporting more than 12 kilogrammes of drugs from Jhelum to Gujranwala,” the officer added.

The police have registered an FIR against him. They’re investigating the case further to find out if he had any accomplices.