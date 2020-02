A young man drowned in the Panjkora River while taking a selfie in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Malakand district on Saturday, rescue members said.

The deceased man hailed from Mohmand tehsil of Bajur district. He had gone to the Barang area on a picnic with friends.

They were taking selfies while standing on the bridge over the river, according to rescue members. The youngster lost his balance and fell into the river.

A search was on for the deceased’s body.