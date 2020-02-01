Saturday, February 1, 2020  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Man behind Sindh’s gutka ban dies of cancer

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Man behind Sindh’s gutka ban dies of cancer

Photo: Online

A man who had petitioned the Sindh High Court to ban gutka in the province has passed away.

Naseem Haider had developed cancer after consuming gutka and had filed the petition to stop others from doing the same.

The court had ordered the Sindh Assembly to enact a law against gutka based on Haider’s petition.

Gutka, or chewing tobacco, has been banned in Sindh ever since the Sindh Prohibition of Preparation, Manufacturing, Storage, Sale and Use of Gutka and Mainpuri Act, 2019 was passed on December 19. It was tabled by Information Minister Saeed Ghani

Under the law, chewing gutka can land you a six-year imprisonment and Rs500,000 fine.

Hundreds of people in Sindh died of mouth cancer in 2019. At Karachi’s Civil Hospital alone, eight to 10 people are hospitalised over mouth-related diseases every day, a doctor had told SAMAA TV.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
'India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan'
‘India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan’
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.