A man has been accused of killing his sister in Shikarpur’s Humayun Sharif village.

The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Samina.

The body has been shifted to Civil Hospital, Shikarpur, and it will be handed over to the woman’s family after her postmortem has been completed.

The police have filed a case against the woman’s brother and his two accomplices, including her father and cousin. The suspects are still on the run, raids are being conducted for their arrest.