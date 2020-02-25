Tuesday, February 25, 2020  | 1 Rajab, 1441
Malala, Greta Thunberg meet up at Oxford

Posted: Feb 25, 2020
Photo: Malala Yousafzai/ Twitter

Pakistani education activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg met up at the University of Oxford on Tuesday.

The two young women both shot to world fame after taking a stand on major global issues: the climate crisis and women’s education.

Malala shared a picture with Thunberg on Instagram and Twitter. She said Thunberg was the only friend she would skip school for.

Thunberg, too, posted pictures of the meet up and called Malala her role model.

Yousafzai, 22, is a student at Oxford while Thunberg, 17, is in the UK to join a school strike in Bristol on Friday.

The pair met to discuss their activism at Lady Margaret Hall, Yousafzai’s Oxford college, The Guardian reported. Thunberg also talked to some of the students about the climate crisis and protest.

