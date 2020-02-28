Malakand men fall into Swat River after dog attack

Two brothers fell into the Swat River after they were attacked by stray dogs in Malakand’s Batkhela on Thursday.

According to neighbours, they were going home after work when they were suddenly surrounded by stray dogs. “They were trying to protect themselves but both fell into the river,” a neighbour said.

One of them was saved by witnesses after which a rescue team was called in.

The other brother has still not been found. A search operation in under way to find the other man, a rescue official said.