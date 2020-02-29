Saturday, February 29, 2020  | 4 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Major Rs6 cut in petrol prices recommended by OGRA

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Major Rs6 cut in petrol prices recommended by OGRA

File photo

Good news! The government is considering a major cut in the prices of petrol and diesel after it received a recommendation by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

The summary advised a reduction of Rs6 per litre in petrol prices and a Rs7.50 per litre decrease in the price of diesel. If the recommendation is approved, petrol and diesel will cost Rs110.60 and Rs119.76 respectively.

According to officials, the drop in prices was because of a 20% fall in oil prices in the international market.

The recommendation will be reviewed by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday (February 29). If approved, the new prices of petroleum products will be effective from March 1.

Over the past months, the government had increased petroleum prices to cover a major revenue shortfall faced by the Federal Board of Revenue.

FaceBook WhatsApp
OGRA petroleum prices
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
petrol, diesel, reduction, OGRA, government, Imran Khan, prime minister, FBR, international market
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
Four bungalows on Karachi's Hill Park land to be demolished
Four bungalows on Karachi’s Hill Park land to be demolished
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
'Pakistan displayed maturity in how it dealt with a crisis'
‘Pakistan displayed maturity in how it dealt with a crisis’
Doctors, dietary experts launch ‘fight fat’ initiative in Karachi
Doctors, dietary experts launch ‘fight fat’ initiative in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.