Loralai police arrest four men for raping a teenager

Four people have been arrested in Loralai for raping a 16-year-old boy in Chamalang, a police official said Friday.

Gulzar Ahmed, the station house officer in Chamalang, told SAMAA TV that the four men had gang raped the boy a few days ago and fled away.

The police official said that the survivor worked at a coal mine. The suspects raped him when he went to them to receive his salary, he said.

SHO Ahmed said that the medical tests of the teenage have been conducted and the report will be issued in a few days.