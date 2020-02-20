Long lines at Karachi’s petrol pumps as shortage fears flare

There is no shortage: officialsThere were long lines at Karachi’s petrol pumps on Wednesday night and Thursday morning as rumours spread of a petrol shortage.Oil refineries have resumed operations after a brief hiatus following the toxic gas leak in Keamari, officials of the oil marketing companies confirmed Wednesday. They said there has been no disruption in the supply of fuel from Karachi.However, people's panic resulted in higher demand and a number of gas stations ran out of stock Wednesday.Officials of the Fuel Pumps Association say they expect the situation to ease up by Thursday.