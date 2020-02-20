Thursday, February 20, 2020  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Long lines at Karachi’s petrol pumps as shortage fears flare

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
There is no shortage: officials

There were long lines at Karachi’s petrol pumps on Wednesday night and Thursday morning as rumours spread of a petrol shortage.

Oil refineries have resumed operations after a brief hiatus following the toxic gas leak in Keamari, officials of the oil marketing companies confirmed Wednesday. They said there has been no disruption in the supply of fuel from Karachi.

However, people's panic resulted in higher demand and a number of gas stations ran out of stock Wednesday.

Officials of the Fuel Pumps Association say they expect the situation to ease up by Thursday.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
'Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless'
‘Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless’
Karachi's Keamari air has toxic levels of sulphur gases: report
Karachi’s Keamari air has toxic levels of sulphur gases: report
KTN reporter’s body found in Sindh's Mehrabpur: police
KTN reporter’s body found in Sindh’s Mehrabpur: police
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.