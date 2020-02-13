Thursday, February 13, 2020  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Lodhran man, family accused of strangling wife to death

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Lodhran man, family accused of strangling wife to death

A man was accused on Wednesday of strangling his wife to death for going to her parents’ house without permission in Lodhran’s Nizamabad, according to the police.

“Her brother had come back from Dubai after years and she had come over to meet him and his wife for just a few hours,” Kausar’s father said. “I dropped her home that night after which she was brutally murdered,” he said.

Her father has also blamed Kausar’s brother-in-law and mother-in-law for the murder.

“A lot of fights took place at her house,” the 27-year-old woman’s brother said. “They physically tortured her a lot and even broke her arm once,” he added.

The body has been sent home after a post-mortem examination. “Reports show that her death occurred due to strangling,” the Lodhran DSP said.

The police are on the lookout for the suspect and are conducting multiple raids to arrest him.

FaceBook WhatsApp
lodhran Murder
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Lodhran, Nizamabad, wife, family, strangle, police, Dubai, torture
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Aziz Fatima, the 'baby in Gandhi's lap', is no more
Aziz Fatima, the ‘baby in Gandhi’s lap’, is no more
'Cough syrups shouldn’t be given to children below six years'
‘Cough syrups shouldn’t be given to children below six years’
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
Islamabad High Court bans corporal punishment at schools
Islamabad High Court bans corporal punishment at schools
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.