Lodhran man, family accused of strangling wife to death

A man was accused on Wednesday of strangling his wife to death for going to her parents’ house without permission in Lodhran’s Nizamabad, according to the police.

“Her brother had come back from Dubai after years and she had come over to meet him and his wife for just a few hours,” Kausar’s father said. “I dropped her home that night after which she was brutally murdered,” he said.

Her father has also blamed Kausar’s brother-in-law and mother-in-law for the murder.

“A lot of fights took place at her house,” the 27-year-old woman’s brother said. “They physically tortured her a lot and even broke her arm once,” he added.

The body has been sent home after a post-mortem examination. “Reports show that her death occurred due to strangling,” the Lodhran DSP said.

The police are on the lookout for the suspect and are conducting multiple raids to arrest him.