A man has confessed to killing his son in Layyah’s Chak 67 ML Tuesday morning, according to the police. He had earlier claimed that his son had been kidnapped.

The police say the father had strangled his son to death and tried to frame his rivals in the case.

The suspect had buried the body in a deserted spot then lodged a case, saying that his son had been kidnapped.

He confessed to the killing during interrogation.