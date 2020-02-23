Law ministry preparing reference against Justice Seth: Farogh Naseem

The research team at the ministry of law is preparing a reference against Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, confirmed Law Minister Farogh Naseem on Sunday.

“The law ministry’s research team is working and the reference against Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth is under preparation,” the law minister told Independent Urdu.

The government had announced two months ago that it would file a reference against Justice Seth after the judge wrote a controversial paragraph in the verdict against former military dictator Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case.

In the detailed judgment, Justice Seth said in paragraph 66 that “we direct the Law Enforcement Agencies to strive their best to apprehend the fugitive/convict and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days.”

In a press conference after the verdict was announced, Naseem had called Justice Seth “mentally unfit and incompetent”, saying the judge should be barred from performing judicial duties.

The reference against the judge hasn’t been filed despite the passage of over two months. The law minister said that the government isn’t taking back its decision to file the reference against the judge.

The ministry of law hasn’t been conveyed any such decision and the reference will be filed, he added.