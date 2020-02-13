Larkana man handed 5 years jail time for gas theft

A man was sentenced to jail for five years on Thursday for stealing gas in Larkana.

A fine of Rs800,000 has been imposed on him too.

The case was heard by the city’s gas utility court. It has also ordered that failure to pay the fine will lead to an additional four months in prison.

According to the police, Nadir used to run an ice cream factory and steal gas.

“Due to the theft, we have suffered losses worth millions of rupees,” a Sui Southern Gas Company spokesperson said.

Nadir was shifted to Larkana’s Central Jail after the hearing.