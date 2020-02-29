Lahore’s cybercrime wing received 15,500 complaints last year: FIA

The Federal Investigation Authority in Lahore received more than 15,500 cases of cybercrime in 2019, according to a report.

“Dozens of people are arrested and sent behind bars in crackdowns by our teams,” FIA Cybercrime Unit Assistant Director Muhammad Rizwan said.

Last year, 50 cases of physical harassment were reported, whereas the number of complaints of uploading inappropriate content on social media platforms reached 1,500, the report stated.

According to cybercrime officers, several people arrested have confessed to robbing ATMs, hacking data and online frauds.

The unit has also arrested groups from across the city that blackmailed women for money. “We recently got a complaint where a person became friends with a woman through a fake Facebook ID and then blackmailed her for Rs100,000,” an officer said.

He added that if residents use social media carefully they could safeguard themselves from getting trapped by such gangs.