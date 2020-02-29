Saturday, February 29, 2020  | 4 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore’s cybercrime wing received 15,500 complaints last year: FIA

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Lahore’s cybercrime wing received 15,500 complaints last year: FIA

The Federal Investigation Authority in Lahore received more than 15,500 cases of cybercrime in 2019, according to a report.

“Dozens of people are arrested and sent behind bars in crackdowns by our teams,” FIA Cybercrime Unit Assistant Director Muhammad Rizwan said.

Last year, 50 cases of physical harassment were reported, whereas the number of complaints of uploading inappropriate content on social media platforms reached 1,500, the report stated.

According to cybercrime officers, several people arrested have confessed to robbing ATMs, hacking data and online frauds.

The unit has also arrested groups from across the city that blackmailed women for money. “We recently got a complaint where a person became friends with a woman through a fake Facebook ID and then blackmailed her for Rs100,000,” an officer said.

He added that if residents use social media carefully they could safeguard themselves from getting trapped by such gangs.

FaceBook WhatsApp
cybercrime Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
social media, FIA, cybercrime, ATM, robbing, snatching, complaints, gangs, frauds
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
Four bungalows on Karachi's Hill Park land to be demolished
Four bungalows on Karachi’s Hill Park land to be demolished
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
'Pakistan displayed maturity in how it dealt with a crisis'
‘Pakistan displayed maturity in how it dealt with a crisis’
Doctors, dietary experts launch ‘fight fat’ initiative in Karachi
Doctors, dietary experts launch ‘fight fat’ initiative in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.