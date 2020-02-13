Thursday, February 13, 2020  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore woman arrested on charges of torturing 14-year-old domestic worker

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Lahore woman arrested on charges of torturing 14-year-old domestic worker

A woman was arrested on Thursday on charges of torturing a 14-year-old girl she had employed as a domestic worker in Lahore’s Defense C Block, according to the police.

“They used to torture her and did not let us meet her for eight months,” her mother said. According to the girl’s family, she was employed at Ayesha’s house for more than a year.

“She beat the girl, chopped off her hair and then left her on the street,” a police officer said.

The girl’s mother has registered an FIR against Ayesha, after which the police arrested her.

The police are interrogating the woman and are investigating the case. “A medical examination of the girl has also been conducted,” the police officer added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
defense Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, torture, domestic worker, Defense, C Block, police
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Aziz Fatima, the 'baby in Gandhi's lap', is no more
Aziz Fatima, the ‘baby in Gandhi’s lap’, is no more
'Cough syrups shouldn’t be given to children below six years'
‘Cough syrups shouldn’t be given to children below six years’
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
China virus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
Islamabad High Court bans corporal punishment at schools
Islamabad High Court bans corporal punishment at schools
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.