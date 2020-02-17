Lahore police officers accused of pushing 18-year-old off roof

Two police officers were accused on Sunday of torturing and pushing an 18-year-old boy off his roof in Lahore’s Nishter Colony.

According to Naeem’s family, he was having food on the roof when two police officers forcefully entered their house. “They went upstairs and started beating him up,” his mother said.

“When he resisted, they threw him off the roof and ran away,” she claimed. The officers left their motorcycle outside Naeem’s house.

Naeem was immediately taken to a hospital. He is out of danger, doctors confirmed.

The police, on the other hand, have said that the officers were cracking down on people flying kites and said Naeem being pushed off the roof an accident.

“We are investigating the incident,” said ASI Munir. “The police officers have said that their motorcycle was snatched from them,” he added.

The police have impounded the motorcycle. Further investigations are under way.