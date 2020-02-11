Lahore man shoots cousin for ‘staring at him’

A man has been accused of shooting his cousin for ‘staring at him’ at an event in Lahore’s Naseerabad, the police said.

Twenty-five-year-old Aamir was reportedly shot in the head by Owais, who is the son of his paternal aunt, and his accomplices. Aamir succumbed to his injuries after four days. He was admitted to Services Hospital.

The suspect has gotten pre-arrest bail in the case.

Aamir’s wife, Shaista, has said that the police have yet to arrest the suspects. The person who provided Owais with weapons has been let go, she claimed.