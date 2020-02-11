Lahore man arrested for murder of online taxi service driver

An abducted online taxi service driver has been murdered in Lahore. The police has arrested one suspect and registered a case against five people.

On February 9, the body of Saeed Raza Hussain, who had been abducted near Nawab Town, was found in Kahna.

The police arrested a man in connection with the murder by tracking the car Hussain drove.

Muhammad Amjad, a close relative of the deceased, said that Hussain worked a s a driver for an online taxi service. He said the deceased was having an altercation with his friends, who abducted and murdered him.

The police said efforts are being made to arrest more suspects with help from the arrested man’s statement.

They are saying that the initial investigation and evidence suggests that a tussle was involved over a woman, but no conclusion can be made till the case is investigated further.