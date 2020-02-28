Lahore house of Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law to be auctioned off

A Lahore banking court ordered on Friday the house of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law Imran Ali Yousaf to be auctioned off.

The auction date has been set for March 27. The court was approached by a private bank that said Yousaf took a loan to purchase the two-kanal house in Defence Housing Authority but was unable to pay back the entire amount.

He took a loan of Rs25.2 million to purchase the house but was only able to pay back half, said the bank.

The court has set the auction date and says the asking price will be Rs48 million.

In 2018, an accountability court ordered the seizing of his assets because he had failed to account for how he gained them. He also didn’t appear before NAB despite receiving multiple summons.